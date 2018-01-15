[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lovelier Than Ever! OH MY GIRL's 'Secret Garden'

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL is finally back with 'Secret Garden'.On January 14 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', OH MY GIRL showcased its newest track 'Secret Garden' for the first time.'Secret Garden' is the title track of OH MY GIRL's fifth mini-album 'Secret Garden', which was released on January 9.As it is the group's comeback in nine months, the comeback title track has been garnering many people's attention as well as doing well on real time charts in Korea.For this particular stage, seven members of OH MY GIRL dressed up in white dresses with gold stars detailing, showing off their youthful and girlish charm on the stage.Check out OH MY GIRL's 'Secret Garden' comeback stage and its exclusive interview on SBS 'Inkigayo'!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)