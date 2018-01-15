[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B's Sentimental Ballad Stage 'Don't Leave'

K-pop boy group Block B is back with a ballad track.On January 14, Block B made an appearance at SBS 'Inkigayo' and performed to its new track 'Don't Leave'.'Don't Leave' is the title track of Block B's repackaged album 'Re:MONTAGE', which was released on January 8.The mid-tempo ballad track was composed by Block B's Park Kyung and ZICO, written by Park Kyung and 13.Lyrics of 'Don't Leave' illustrates one's regretful mind on past relationship, and his tearful beg to his lover not to leave him.Check out Block B's 'Don't Leave' stage on SBS 'Inkigayo'.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)