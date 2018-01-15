[SBS Star] VIDEO: INFINITE's Comeback with 'Tell Me' & 'No More'

K-pop boy group INFINITE is finally back on track!On January 14 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', INFINITE made its comeback stage with 'Tell Me'.'Tell Me' is the title track of INFINITE's third full album 'TOP SEED', composed and written by BLSSD.The lyrics of 'Tell Me' depicts one's regretful mind after his break up.As the group is known for its perfectly synchronized choreography, six INFINITE members did not fail to impress the audience with yet another perfect performance.On the same day, INFINITE also performed to its sentimental ballad track 'No More'.Check out INFINITE's 'Tell Me', 'No More' stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' above!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)