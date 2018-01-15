[SBS Star] Former WINNER Member Nam Tae Hyun Fires Back at Haters

K-pop boy group WINNER's former member Nam Tae Hyun criticized malicious comments towards him.On January 14, Nam Tae Hyun posted a lengthy message to netizens who wrote hateful comments.He wrote, "I answered questions about leaving WINNER solely because it was included in the interviews. I don't want to talk about it either.If I talk about the reason for departure in detail, do you think it will be my loss? Stop leaving malicious comments while I am still leaving it."He continued, "I really don't like to fight. So just keep on cheering the person you like. I'm not an idol, and I can live well by myself without pretending to be nice and hardworking.I work hard on my own, and I do what I want to do. That's why I'm living better than you, who just sit at home and insult others. If you don't like me, stop caring about me and leave me alone."In 2016, Nam Tae Hyun left WINNER and YG Entertainment due to his health issues. He established his independent label South Buyers Club and made his comeback as 5-member band South Club.Nam Tae Hyun's post has been deleted from his account at the moment.(Credit= 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook, 'souththth' Instagram)(SBS Star)