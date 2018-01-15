SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former WINNER Member Nam Tae Hyun Fires Back at Haters
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Former WINNER Member Nam Tae Hyun Fires Back at Haters

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.15 15:11 조회 재생수135
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former WINNER Member Nam Tae Hyun Fires Back at Haters
K-pop boy group WINNER's former member Nam Tae Hyun criticized malicious comments towards him.

On January 14, Nam Tae Hyun posted a lengthy message to netizens who wrote hateful comments.
Nam Tae HyunHe wrote, "I answered questions about leaving WINNER solely because it was included in the interviews. I don't want to talk about it either.

If I talk about the reason for departure in detail, do you think it will be my loss? Stop leaving malicious comments while I am still leaving it."
WINNER (as 5)He continued, "I really don't like to fight. So just keep on cheering the person you like. I'm not an idol, and I can live well by myself without pretending to be nice and hardworking.

I work hard on my own, and I do what I want to do. That's why I'm living better than you, who just sit at home and insult others. If you don't like me, stop caring about me and leave me alone."
WINNER (as 5)In 2016, Nam Tae Hyun left WINNER and YG Entertainment due to his health issues. He established his independent label South Buyers Club and made his comeback as 5-member band South Club.
Nam Tae HyunNam Tae Hyun's post has been deleted from his account at the moment.

(Credit= 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook, 'souththth' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호