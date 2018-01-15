SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON to Open New Cafe & Bowling Alley on Jeju Island
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON to Open New Cafe & Bowling Alley on Jeju Island

Iconic K-pop artist G-DRAGON is opening a new cafe and a bowling alley on Jeju Island.

On January 13, it was reported that the BIGBANG's leader is expected to open a new cafe in February, a bowling alley in March.
G-DRAGONIt was also reported that G-DRAGON took part in designing and planning them from the beginning, inspired by the logo of his fashion brand 'PEACEMINUSONE'.

The bowling alley was G-DRAGON's idea that Jeju Island lacks leisure facilities for family members can all enjoy together.
G-DRAGONAfter a year of progress, his new cafe and the bowling alley are now in the final stage of interior designing.
G-DRAGONG-DRAGON's management agency YG Entertainment stated that his previous cafe 'Mônsant De Aewol' had been sold at the end of 2017.

According to the agency, the cafe is now owned by another owner under a different name, and no longer has anything to do with G-DRAGON.

(Credit= 'gdragon' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
