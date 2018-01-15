SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM's Taecyeon Spotted at a Basketball Match
[SBS Star] 2PM's Taecyeon Spotted at a Basketball Match

2PM TaecyeonK-pop boy group 2PM's member Taecyeon recently spotted at an unexpected place.

On January 11, Taecyeon watched a basketball match between Goyang ORIONS and Jeonju KCC EGIS at the Goyang Gymnasium, Ilsan.
2PM TaecyeonA group of soldiers wearing their military uniform was shown on television, and Taecyeon was among them.

Taecyeon reportedly visited the gymnasium to enjoy watching basketball match with his fellow soldiers.
2PM TaecyeonHe smiled brightly and cheered on the players with other crowds, and even tried to catch a gift that was thrown to the crowd.
2PM TaecyeonTaecyeon enlisted in the military last September, on the day of 2PM's 9th debut anniversary.

(Credit= '2017-2018 정관장 KBL' Naver TV Screen Captured)

(SBS Star)  
