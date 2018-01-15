SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB's Yook Sungjae Shed Tears after Sharing His Biggest Fear
작성 2018.01.15
K-pop boy group BTOB's Yook Sungjae opened up about his biggest fears as a singer.

On January 14 aired episode of 'Jipsabu', Yook Sungjae, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yun and Yang Se-hyeong had breakfast with veteran singer Jeon In Kwon.

During their meal, they began discussing their fears and Jeon In Kwon shared that his biggest fear is getting too nervous before his stage.
SBS JipsabuThen Jeon In Kwon asked Yook Sungjae about his concerns.

Yook Sungjae confessed, "It's been seven years since I made my debut at a young age. I've gone through many changes, including my voice tone."
SBS JipsabuHe continued, "I worry whether people who liked my past voice tone will like mine now and keep liking my music in the future."

After listening to Yook Sungjae's fears, Jeon In Kwon adviced, "Everything has its own time. You'll be exhausted if you try to hold everything at once. As long as you're consistent with what you're doing, you will be alright. Don't focus too much on others' expectations."
SBS Jipsabu
SBS JipsabuThen the veteran singer performed a mini concert to them, and Yook Sungjae burst into tears after listening to his performance.

Jeon In Kwon's straightforward yet thoughtful advice and his music comforted everyone in the show.
 

(Credit= SBS 'Jipsabu')

(SBS Star)
