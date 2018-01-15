SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's Unique Ideal Type Revealed!
[SBS Star] Wanna One Kang Daniel's Unique Ideal Type Revealed!

작성 2018.01.15
Kang DanielK-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel opened up about a unique characteristic of a person that he is attracted to.

On January 12 aired episode of MBC's 'Living Together in Empty Room', Wanna One's Kang Daniel, Ong Seong Wu and Kim Jae Hwan made an appearance as guests.
MBC 'Living Together in Empty Room'On this episode, three members of Wanna One became roommates with comedian Yoon Jung-soo and rock band Rose Motel's Yook Joong-wan.
MBC 'Living Together in Empty Room'As soon as they met one another for the first time, they shared their terms and conditions for living together as roommates.
MBC 'Living Together in Empty Room'MBC 'Living Together in Empty Room'Kang Daniel wrote, "Please catch the bugs" and said, "I really do fall for people who catch bugs for me. I'm serious."

Ong Seong Wu said, "I want to eat homemade food during our stay. I really love Galbi(grilled beef ribs), so I brought it myself to cook together."

Lastly, Kim Jae Hwan said, "I want to play outdoor and have fun."

(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, MBC 'Living Together in Empty Room', 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
