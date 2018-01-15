[SBS Star] iKON to Confirm Its Upcoming Comeback Schedule

K-pop boy group iKON is confirmed to make its comeback on January 25.On January 14, iKON revealed detailed comeback schedule and the title track.'LOVE SCENARIO' will be the title track of iKON's second full album 'Return', and is composed by B.I, Millennium and Seung, with lyrics witten by B.I, BOBBY and Motmal.The group also revealed the teaser poster for 'Return', which showcases the members' cool, laid-back concept in black and white theme.Earlier on January 8, iKON dropped a teaser clip 'iKON 2nd ALBUM 'RETURN' TEASER FILM : DIRECTOR'S CUT' on its social media platforms as well.Stay tuned for more updates on iKON's comeback on January 25!(Credit= 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)(SBS Star)