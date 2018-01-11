SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jin Confirms Relationship with Former 9muses Member Euaerin
작성 2018.01.11 17:44
Korean actor Lee Jung Jin and former member of 9muse Euaerin are in a romantic relationship.

Earlier today(January 11), it was reported that Lee Jung Jin and Euaerin are dating despite their 10 years of age gap.
Lee Jung Jin, EuaerinFollowing the reports, Lee Jung Jin's management agency Enter Station stated, "Lee Jung Jin and Euaerin are dating. They have been in a relationship for seven months."
Lee Jung Jin, EuaerinLee Jung Jin, EuaerinThey reportedly became close as they both enjoy sports as a hobby, particularly golfing.
Lee Jung JinLee Jung Jin is currently starring in MBC every1's variety show 'Rural Police 2', while Euaerin is taking a break after her departure from 9muses.

(Credit= 'jung.jin.lee_' Instagram, 'Erine0503' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호