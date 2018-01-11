[SBS Star] GFRIEND to Kick off First-ever Asia Tour Since Debut

K-pop girl group GFRIEND is confirmed to hold its first Asia tour concert.On January 11, GFRIEND's management agency Source Music revealed that GFRIEND is kicking off its tour throughout Asia.The agency stated, "Starting in Taiwan on February 28, GFRIEND will be holding a tour concert in Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and more."It continued, "As the representative of K-pop, GFRIEND will be meeting international fans and make special memories with them during their tour."Debuted in 2015, GFRIEND's popularity skyrocketed not only in Korea but also worldwide, with their perfectly synchronized choreography and girlish charms.The group successfully held its first exclusive concert, 'Season of GFRIEND' in Korea on January 6 to 7.(Credit= 'gfrdofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)