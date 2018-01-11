SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Named as Honorary Ambassador for the Winter Olympics
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Named as Honorary Ambassador for the Winter Olympics

작성 2018.01.11
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has been selected as an honorary ambassador for the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games'.
Lee Dong WookOn January 10, the Olympics Organization Committee stated that Lee Dong Wook has picked as the honorary ambassador for the upcoming Winter Games.

The Committee also informed that Lee Dong Wook's appointment ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 12 at the Korea Press Center, Seoul.
Lee Dong WookA representative from the Organization Committee commented, "Lee Dong Wook is not only a leading Hallyu star, but he also received praise for his role as the grim reaper in 'Goblin'."
Lee Dong WookMeanwhile, the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' take place throughout Gangwon-do province on February 9 to 25, 2018.

(Credit= 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
