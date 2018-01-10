[SBS Star] Jung Hae In to Hold His First-ever Overseas Fan Meeting

Korean actor Jung Hae In is holding a fan meeting in Taiwan.According to Jung Hae In's management agency on January 10, Jung Hae In is scheduled to hold his fan meeting '2018 JUNG HAE IN 'SMILE' FAN MEETING IN TAIPEI' in TICC, Taiwan.This is actor Jung's first fan meeting overseas since his debut in 2014.Jung Hae In has been garnering skyrocketing popularity throughout Asia, after his recent drama 'While You Were Sleeping' on SBS.He is currently starring in tvN's 'Prison Playbook' and his new movie 'Heungbu' is scheduled to premiere next week.Ticket sales for '2018 JUNG HAE IN 'SMILE' FAN MEETING IN TAIPEI' open on January 21 at 12 PM KST.(Credit= SBS funE, 'holyhaein' Instagram)(SBS Star)