[SBS Star] TAEYANG Released His Special Solo Track 'LOUDER'

K-pop behemoth BIGBANG's TAEYANG has officially released his new track 'LOUDER'!On January 10 at 12 PM KST, TAEYANG's special solo track for '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' has finally unveiled.As the honorary ambassador for the upcoming Winter Olympics, TAEYANG co-produced the song 'LOUDER' himself to show his support for the athletes.The song enhances TAEYANG's rhythmical vocals with catchy lyrics and energetic melody, suits perfectly for the Olympic Games.Meanwhile, the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' will take place throughout Gangwon-do province on February 9 to 25, 2018.Check out TAEYANG's 'LOUDER' live performance above!(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'TAEYANG' Facebook, 'PyeongChang 2018' YouTube)(SBS Star)