[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook to Make Comeback with Medical Drama
작성 2018.01.09 13:23
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook is confirmed to join the cast of an upcoming medical drama 'Life'.

On january 8, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook will be acting alongside actor Jo Seung-woo in the new drama.
Lee Dong WookLee Dong Wook will play the role of Ye Jin-woo, a medical doctor, while Jo Seung-woo plays a hospital chairman named Goo Seung-hyo.

The script for 'Life' is written by screenwriter Lee Soo-yeon, who debuted with tvN's 'Stranger'.
Lee Dong WookThis will mark Lee Dong Wook's first drama after his mega-hit 'Goblin', where he played the angel of death.

'Life' is scheduled to premiere its first episode some time this year.
(Credit= 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)     
