[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook to Make Comeback with Medical Drama

On january 8, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook will be acting alongside actor Jo Seung-woo in the new drama.
Lee Dong Wook will play the role of Ye Jin-woo, a medical doctor, while Jo Seung-woo plays a hospital chairman named Goo Seung-hyo.
The script for 'Life' is written by screenwriter Lee Soo-yeon, who debuted with tvN's 'Stranger'.
This will mark Lee Dong Wook's first drama after his mega-hit 'Goblin', where he played the angel of death.
'Life' is scheduled to premiere its first episode some time this year.
Stay tuned for more updates.
(Credit= 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook, SBS funE)
(SBS Star)