[SBS Star] 'Choo-Yu' Couple to Meet Song Hye Kyo & President Moon Jae-in
[SBS Star] 'Choo-Yu' Couple to Meet Song Hye Kyo & President Moon Jae-in

작성 2018.01.09 11:04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choo-Yu Couple to Meet Song Hye Kyo & President Moon Jae-in
Korean-Chinese celebrity couple Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang shared their experience to attend diplomatic events for Korea and China.
 

On January 8 aired episode of SBS' 'Same Bed Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny', the couple were seen preparing for the event early in the morning.
Choo Ja Hyun, Yu XiaoguangAfter dressing up with formal attire, they headed to the conference venue.

Yu Xiaoguang expressed his excitement and nervousness, "I am looking forward to it. I get to meet the president in person!".
Choo Ja Hyun, Yu XiaoguangImmediately after entering the banquet hall, the couple was swarmed by people with cameras, proving their popularity in both Korea and China.
Choo Ja Hyun, Yu XiaoguangChoo and Yu were seated right next to South Korea President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook, and toasted together.

The next day, Choo-Yu couple attended another event where they would meet the General-Secretary of China Xi Jinping.
Choo Ja Hyun, Yu XiaoguangChoo Ja Hyun, Yu XiaoguangAs actress Song Hye Kyo also attended the event as a guest, Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang took a selfie together with the actress.

Choo-Yu couple is currently expecting their first child.

(Credit= SBS 'Same Bed Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny', '秋瓷炫' Weibo)

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호