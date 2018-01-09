[SBS Star] VIDEO: TRCNG to Make Its Comeback with 'WOLF BABY'

K-pop boy group TRCNG is back with yet another powerful performance.On January 7 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TRCNG made its comeback stage with 'WOLF BABY'.'WOLF BABY' is the title track of TRCNG's first single 'WHO AM I'.For 'WOLF BABY' stage, 10 members of TRCNG showed off their acrobatic skills while wearing sporty outfits, enhancing the group's energetic image.As the group is known for its members' young age―15.9 on average, the members boasted their boyish, cute charms at the same time.Check out TRCNG's 'WOLF BABY' comeback stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' above!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)