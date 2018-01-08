SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Si Young and Her Husband Welcome Their First Child
[SBS Star] Lee Si Young and Her Husband Welcome Their First Child

작성 2018.01.08 14:01
Korean actress Lee Si Young welcomed her first child!

On January 8, Lee Si Young's management agency H.BROTHERS Entertainment announced that Lee Si Young gave birth to a son.
Lee Si Young (funE)The agency stated, "Lee Si Young and her husband welcomed their first child at a hospital in Seoul on the afternoon of January 7. Both mother and the newborn baby are healthy."
Lee Si Young (funE)The agency added, "Lee Si Young's family members are very happy to welcome a special new life to the family. Please send her warm love and blessings."

It was also informed that Lee Si Young is currently resting and will focus on taking care of her newborn son before returning to her acting career.
Lee Si Young (funE)Lee Si Young tied the knot to a businessman last September.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

