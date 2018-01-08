[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo to Enlist in the Military This Year

Korean actor Lee Hyun Woo is confirmed to enlist in the military this February.On January 7, several news outlets reported that Lee Hyun Woo recently volunteered to begin his military service.Actor Lee's management agency announced, "Lee Hyun Woo recently applied for his enlistment at his own will and he will inform the detailed schedule to his fans himself."The agency continued, "He will diligently complete his mandatory duties and will continue his acting career after he returns from it."Lee Hyun Woo debuted as a child actor in 2004 and successfully developed his filmography ever since.We wish you a safe service, Lee Hyun Woo!(Credit= SBS funE, 'Content Y' Official Website)(SBS Star)