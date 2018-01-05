[SBS Star] Jang Hyunseung and Shin Soo-ji Reportedly Dating

It was reported that former K-pop boy group BEAST's member Jang Hyunseung and former rhythmic gymnast Shin Soo-ji are dating.On January 5, a report claimed that Jang Hyunseung and Shin Soo-ji have been dating for the past 3~4 months.The report also claimed that the two became close through their similar interest in bowling.According to a close acquaintance of the two, Jang Hyunseung and Shin Soo-ji got together through other friends who also enjoy bowling.Another insider of the industry said that the two were spotted multiple times showing affection toward each other.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= 'shinsjsj' '89_h' Instagram)(SBS Star)