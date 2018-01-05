[SBS Star] SM Ent. Kicks off Global Audition in 10 Countries

SM Entertainment, one of the behemoth management agencies of Korea, holds its global audition in 2018.On January 4, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding its upcoming year-long audition to find future idol stars.The '2018 S.M. Global Audition' will begin on January 21 at COEX, Seoul, and is scheduled to be held in five more cities of Korea―Jeonju, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon and Jeju Island.The audition continues to 45 cities of 10 different countries across the globe, including China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Chile, and Argentina until December.SM―the home to prominent K-pop idol groups such as EXO, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet and NCT, holds its global audition annually.Audition categories are Singing, Dancing, Acting, Modeling(Fashion/Commercial) and Composing/Songwriting, and the application is open to anyone regardless of nationality or age.(Credit= 'smtown' 'smaudition' Facebook, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)