SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Kicks off Global Audition in 10 Countries
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Kicks off Global Audition in 10 Countries

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.05 14:37 조회 재생수7
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Ent. Kicks off Global Audition in 10 Countries
SM Entertainment, one of the behemoth management agencies of Korea, holds its global audition in 2018.

On January 4, SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding its upcoming year-long audition to find future idol stars.
 

The '2018 S.M. Global Audition' will begin on January 21 at COEX, Seoul, and is scheduled to be held in five more cities of Korea―Jeonju, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon and Jeju Island.

The audition continues to 45 cities of 10 different countries across the globe, including China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Chile, and Argentina until December.
2018 S.M. Global AuditionSM―the home to prominent K-pop idol groups such as EXO, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet and NCT, holds its global audition annually.
2018 S.M. Global AuditionAudition categories are Singing, Dancing, Acting, Modeling(Fashion/Commercial) and Composing/Songwriting, and the application is open to anyone regardless of nationality or age.

(Credit= 'smtown' 'smaudition' Facebook, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호