[SBS Star] AOA Seolhyun Endows Scholarship to Hearing-impaired Students

K-pop girl group AOA's Seolhyun reportedly donated her fortune to students who are hearing-impaired.On December 29, it was reported that Seolhyun donated 50 million won (approximately 47,000 dollars) to the Seoul National School for the Deaf as a scholarship for the students.According to her management agency FNC Entertainment, Seolhyun had gotten close to the student through a recent project from 'Dingo Music', and thought that it would be a meaningful present to financially support the students.A representative from FNC Entertainment stated, "Seolhyun said that she learned many things after meeting with the students who enjoy music while they interpret the lyrics in sign language. She decided to donate her fortune, hoping that the students would be able to study in a better environment."This is not the first time for Seolhyun to show her act of kindness.She previously donated 50 million won to the Pohang earthquake victims, and donated pet supplies to animal shelters.(Credit= 'Dingo Music' YouTube, 'sh_9513' Instagram)(SBS Star)