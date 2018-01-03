SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] AOA Seolhyun Endows Scholarship to Hearing-impaired Students
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] AOA Seolhyun Endows Scholarship to Hearing-impaired Students

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.03 16:38 조회 재생수7
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] AOA Seolhyun Endows Scholarship to Hearing-impaired Students
K-pop girl group AOA's Seolhyun reportedly donated her fortune to students who are hearing-impaired.

On December 29, it was reported that Seolhyun donated 50 million won (approximately 47,000 dollars) to the Seoul National School for the Deaf as a scholarship for the students.
AOA SeolhyunAccording to her management agency FNC Entertainment, Seolhyun had gotten close to the student through a recent project from 'Dingo Music', and thought that it would be a meaningful present to financially support the students.
 

A representative from FNC Entertainment stated, "Seolhyun said that she learned many things after meeting with the students who enjoy music while they interpret the lyrics in sign language. She decided to donate her fortune, hoping that the students would be able to study in a better environment."
AOA SeolhyunAOA SeolhyunThis is not the first time for Seolhyun to show her act of kindness.

She previously donated 50 million won to the Pohang earthquake victims, and donated pet supplies to animal shelters.

(Credit= 'Dingo Music' YouTube, 'sh_9513' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호