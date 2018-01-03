[SBS Star] Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon, Ultimate Fanboy of BTS V?

On December 31, Wanna One and BTS both attended '2017 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' and performed to their hit songs for the year-end music festival.
During the show, Wanna One's seat was right behind BTS' seat in the artist section.
While others watching artists' performances, Park Ji Hoon was caught peeping at V multiple times.
Earlier, Park Ji Hoon named V as his role model artist, and V thanked Park Ji Hoon back for mentioning him as his role model.
Fans commented, "Fanboy's all grown up, sitting right next to his idol!" "He is so cute".
(Credit= '퓨리' YouTube Screen Captured, 'ibighit' Facebook, 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)
