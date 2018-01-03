SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO's BAEKHYUN Apologizes for His Statement Regarding Depression
작성 2018.01.03 11:52 수정 2018.01.03 13:02 조회 재생수221
K-pop boy group EXO's BAEKHYUN posted a letter to apologize for what he said concerning depression during a recent fan signing event.

On December 2, BAEKHYUN wrote on his Instagram, "Hello, this is BAEKHYUN. I am writing this because I would like to personally apologize for the statement I made at the fan signing event on December 30."
EXO BAEKHYUNHe wrote, "To be honest, I've been afraid and hypersensitive towards the topic of depression. So when I was talking with the fan for a significant amount of time, I suddenly became worried and afraid.

As a fan meeting should be filled with happiness, I felt the gravity that I should make this fan happy, and that I may not ever be able to meet her again. 

I was feeling rushed to tell her at least one word of comfort, and I wanted to do quickly do anything for her at the spot as my words could become a strength to her, since she had said she likes me.

Even after finished talking to the fan, I think I was lost in thought until the end of the event.

Therefore, I wanted to encourage her and rest of the fans who came, that there are good people and EXO beside them when they feel depressed. But there was something I carelessly said while doing so.
EXO BAEKHYUNI was hasty when I don't even have the ability to organize and express my intentions properly in a short period of time. I am deeply regretful of my choice of phrases and words at the moment, when I really just wanted to cheer her up.

I'm still afraid whether I may bring another mistakes while writing this. However, I want to sincerely apologize. I'm sorry to the fan, and to everyone who felt hurt due to this matter. I will become more prudent about my words and actions."
EXO BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN was criticized for his choice of words in regard to depression, as some found his remarks insensitive following SHINee Jonghyun's passing.

He said, "A lot of people say they're depressed. To be honest, I don't know why people get depressed or have insomnia. I'm not criticizing it. I know you cannot force yourself to only think positively. But there are good people around you. You have friends, me and the members (EXO)."

(Credit= 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호