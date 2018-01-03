[SBS Star] Suzy is Filming Comeback MV in Los Angeles!

Korean singer and actress Suzy is preparing for her comeback as a singer this time.On January 1, a day after winning Top Excellence Actress award at '2017 SBS Drama Awards', Suzy took off to Los Angeles, California.Many news outlets reported that Suzy headed to the stateside in order to film a music video for her comeback title track.Following the reports, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment stated, "Suzy left for Los Angeles to film her new music video. However, the exact comeback date has not been confirmed yet. The timing will be officially announced soon."After she finishes filming the music video, Suzy will return to Korea and complete the final stages of comeback preparation.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)