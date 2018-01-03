SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy is Filming Comeback MV in Los Angeles!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Suzy is Filming Comeback MV in Los Angeles!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.03 10:34 조회 재생수42
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy is Filming Comeback MV in Los Angeles!
Korean singer and actress Suzy is preparing for her comeback as a singer this time.

On January 1, a day after winning Top Excellence Actress award at '2017 SBS Drama Awards', Suzy took off to Los Angeles, California.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Wins Top Excellence Actress at '2017 SBS Drama Awards'
SuzyMany news outlets reported that Suzy headed to the stateside in order to film a music video for her comeback title track.

Following the reports, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment stated, "Suzy left for Los Angeles to film her new music video. However, the exact comeback date has not been confirmed yet. The timing will be officially announced soon."
SuzyAfter she finishes filming the music video, Suzy will return to Korea and complete the final stages of comeback preparation.

Stay tuned for more updates!

(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호