[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Mentions Happy Married Life with Song Hye Kyo
[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Mentions Happy Married Life with Song Hye Kyo

작성 2018.01.02
[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Mentions Happy Married Life with Song Hye KyoKorean actor Song Joong-ki mentioned about his wife, actress Song Hye Kyo during '2017 KBS Drama Awards'.

On December 31, a renowned actor Song Joong-ki made an appearance as a presenter at '2017 KBS Drama Awards'.

He greeted audiences,  "It has been a year, I'm a bit more nervous to see the senior actors who are here in front of me."

Then he greeted Kim Young chul who was sitting in the audience section. "While watching KBS drama 'Father Is Stranger', I particularly enjoyed your amazing acting skills. I really admire you."

He continued, "One year ago, I won the Grand Prize at '2016 KBS Drama Awards'. I can't forget how nervous I was when I turned the final page after receiving the script for 'Descendants of the Sun' three years ago. 2017 is a year I will never forget because I was able to receive glorious work 'Descendants of the Sun'."

When the host and comedian Park Soo-hong asked him about his newly-married life with actress Song Hye Kyo, actor Song replied, "She's doing well. Unfortunately, she had another commitment and couldn't attend the event."

He continued, "I've met my lifelong partner whom I love so much. I will never forget 2017. I can't describe how happy I am with words. Thank you."[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Mentions Happy Married Life with Song Hye KyoOn January 1, on the same day, his wife Song Hye Kyo wrote 'Happy New Year!' along with a photo. On the photo, Song Hye Kyo was seen smiling in front of a cake that had '2018' candles on it.

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki tied the knot last October.[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Mentions Happy Married Life with Song Hye Kyo(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram, KBS2's 'KBS Drama Awards')
 
(SBS Star)      
