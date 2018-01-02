SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON ♥ Lee Juyeon? No Action Taken from YG
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON ♥ Lee Juyeon? No Action Taken from YG

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's G-DRAGON and singer and actress Lee Juyeon are shrouded in dating rumor once again.

On December 1, Korean media company Dispatch reported, "We've spotted G-DRAGON's car at Lee Juyeon's house in Gyeonggi-do." According to the report, Lee Juyeon's car was also spotted at G-DRAGON's house located in Seongsu-dong as well, proving the pair often enjoys their time in each other's houses.

Not only the two spent their time in each other's houses, but also at G-DRAGON's vacation home in Jeju island. The media reported, "The two spent 3 nights and 4 days there. It was YG Entertainment's manager who took care of Lee Juyeon's belongings."[SBS Star] G-DRAGON ♥ Lee Juyeon? No Action Taken from YGThen G-DRAGON's management agency YG Entertainment said, "After checking with our artist, we'll make an announcement." However, the agency did not take any actions afterwards.

In the past, when G-DRAGON was reportedly dating with Japanese model Mizuhara Kiko, he did not take any actions either.[SBS Star] G-DRAGON ♥ Lee Juyeon? No Action Taken from YGEarlier in November, their first dating rumor ignited when G-DRAGON and Lee Juyeon's cute video were shared through a video application.

But G-DRAGON denied the dating rumor at the time and said, "We are just friends, we are not dating."

(Credit= 'jupppal' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)     
