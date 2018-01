The lead cast members of popular KBS drama 'My Father is Strange', Korean actor and singer Lee Joon (Lee Chang Sun) and actress Jung So Min are reportedly dating!On January 1, Korean media company Dispatch confirmed dating rumor between Lee Joon and Jung So Min to be true. It was reported that two stars first met in last August while shooting for TV drama series 'My Father is Strange' and began dating from October.Then in October, Lee Joon was enlisted in the military.Recently, Lee Joon received 100-day vacation day and was seen spending time with actress Jung.Then Lee Joon's management agency Prain TPC announced, "Since last October, the pair started dating. They encourage each other and supportive of one another. Lee Joon is expected to go back to the military after taking some rest."Many fans are admiring the pair as they were beloved couple in the drama that turned into a real relationship.(Credit= 'somin_jj', 'leechangsun27' Instagram)(SBS Star)