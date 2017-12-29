[SBS Star] YG Hints at iKON's Epic Comeback #BIComposedSongs

Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment's CEO Yang Hyun-suk (YG) gave a sneak peek to K-pop idol group iKON's comeback.On December 29, YG uploaded a photo of iKON B.I's photo along with hashtags like '#iKON #BI #Hanbin #BIcomposedsongs #ShootingMVtoday #NewEpicSong #YG'.YG uploaded one part from iKON's new music video, where B.I was looking at the camera passionately. His good looks mesmerized many.B.I has been proving his musical talents with songs like 'Bling Bling', 'B-Day' by composing hit songs.iKON is expected to make a comeback in next January. As it is their comeback in 8 months, it is garnering many people's attention.(Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram, 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)(SBS Star)