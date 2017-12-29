SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE Expected to Spend the Busiest End of Year!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE Expected to Spend the Busiest End of Year!

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.29 15:10 조회 재생수8
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE Expected to Spend the Busiest End of Year!
K-pop girl group TWICE will finish this year busy.

On December 29, diverse sources reported about TWICE's busy yet fancy end of year schedule. 

Various relevant sources reported about TWICE's upcoming schedule from '2017 KBS Song Festival', MBC's 'Gayo Daejejeon', as well as Japan NHK's 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen'. 

But girls will have a fancy transportation, a private jet while participating in such events. 

The relevant source added that TWICE girls will be traveling from Korea to Japan by a private jet to take part in various music programs.
[SBS Star] TWICE Expected to Spend the Busiest End of YearOn December 28, after taking part in an event in Korea TWICE took the private jet to Japan. Then on December 29, TWICE is expected to participate in NHK's 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen' rehearsal in the morning. After the rehearsal is over, TWICE will take the jet again to Korea and participate in '2017 KBS Song Festival' afternoon. 

On December 30, TWICE is expected to travel back to Japan, and participate in the full rehearsal for 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen'.

TWICE made a debut in 2015 with 'Like OOH-AHH', and won seven times with recent song 'Heart Shaker' lately. 

It is the first time in six years for Korean artists to participate in NHK's 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen'. 

(Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)

(SBS Star)        
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호