[SBS Star] TWICE Expected to Spend the Busiest End of Year!

K-pop girl group TWICE will finish this year busy.On December 29, diverse sources reported about TWICE's busy yet fancy end of year schedule.Various relevant sources reported about TWICE's upcoming schedule from '2017 KBS Song Festival', MBC's 'Gayo Daejejeon', as well as Japan NHK's 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen'.But girls will have a fancy transportation, a private jet while participating in such events.The relevant source added that TWICE girls will be traveling from Korea to Japan by a private jet to take part in various music programs.On December 28, after taking part in an event in Korea TWICE took the private jet to Japan. Then on December 29, TWICE is expected to participate in NHK's 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen' rehearsal in the morning. After the rehearsal is over, TWICE will take the jet again to Korea and participate in '2017 KBS Song Festival' afternoon.On December 30, TWICE is expected to travel back to Japan, and participate in the full rehearsal for 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen'.TWICE made a debut in 2015 with 'Like OOH-AHH', and won seven times with recent song 'Heart Shaker' lately.It is the first time in six years for Korean artists to participate in NHK's 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen'.(Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)(SBS Star)