[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Endows Scholarship to His High School
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Endows Scholarship to His High School

작성 2017.12.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Endows Scholarship to His High School
Korean actor and model Nam Joo Hyuk recently offered a scholarship to his high school.

On December 28, it was reported that Nam Joo Hyuk donated 30 million won (approximately 28,000 dollars) to Suil High School, located in Suwon.
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo Hyuk graduated from the high school in 2013, and he reportedly decided to visit and send greets to students himself.

Endowing generous scholarship as alumni, Nam Joo Hyuk also spent some time with the students to encourage them to study hard.
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo Hyuk is currently in the process of filming his new movie 'Ansi Fortress'.

The film is expected to hit the big screen next year.

(Credit= 'YG Stage' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
