SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Boasts Luxurious Beauty, "I'm lucky"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Boasts Luxurious Beauty, "I'm lucky"

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.29 09:37 조회 재생수5
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Boasts Luxurious Beauty, 'I'm luckyKorean actress Park Shin Hye's new pictorial was released.

On December 28, Park Shin Hye's management agency S.A.L.T. Entertainment uploaded multiple photos of Park Shin Hye's pictorial along with a caption "Beautiful...She's beautiful" on its official SNS. 

The pictorial was for life, fashion and beauty magazine W Korea, where she also did an interview updating about her life.

During the interview with W Korea, actress Park Shin Hye looked back at 2017.

She said, "I spent most of the time for a break and recovery. After shooting for a drama and a movie, I became lethargic. So I spent most of my time taking a break. My pre-recorded film was released, Asia fan meeting was held, and I also attended fashion events." 
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Boasts Luxurious Beauty, 'I'm luckyThen the interviewer asked Park, "How did you recharge your energy?" 

Park responded, "I went to traveling, learned to sports, and spent most of my time with my family. I went traveling with my mother to Jeju Island and played golf with my parents. I learned surfing at my cousin's place, I remember my body became soar after practicing for four hours on the first day of surfing. I spent my time as if I'm rewarding myself. I tried to balance myself, prepare to do well for a long time." 

Interviewer asked another question, "Is there a time when you faced a challenge and how did you overcome it?"

Park answered, "I didn't have much difficult time. But I remember when I was a freshman in college, I took a break for one year and a half from working. At the time I didn't have a management agency and worked only with managers. But my friends around me were working hard as lead stars in various works. So I wondered whether I should be working too. Although now I think I made a good decision." 
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Boasts Luxurious Beauty, 'I'm luckyLastly, the interviewer asked Park, "What do you trust most about yourself?"

Park replied, "Rather than trusting myself, I trust my staff members. When I accomplish many things with that trust, the greatest synergy comes out. I don't have high confidence compare to other stars and I'm often impetus and anxious. But when I feel that way, there are some people around me who can help to create a better environment. I'm lucky. I first met my director (of management agency) when I was a middle schooler. We've accomplished many things past 10 years. When I'm going through difficult times, my director would bring many solutions to me and find me the best answer." 

You can check out more of Park Shin Hye's interview and pictorial in upcoming January issue of W Korea.

(Credit=W Korea/'salt_ent' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호