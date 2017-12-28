SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Spends 4th Week on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'MIC Drop'
[SBS Star] BTS Spends 4th Week on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'MIC Drop'

K-pop boy group BTS is spending its 4th week on Billboard's Hot 100 chart!

On December 27, popular American music chart Billboard updated its list, where BTS' recent remix track 'MIC Drop' was listed as No.79 on Hot 100 chart and 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' at No.141 on Billboard 200 chart. 
 

It is not the first time BTS' track has entered the Billboard's main charts. In September, BTS' 'DNA' made it onto the chart for four weeks as well. The album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' spent 11 weeks on Billboard 200 chart, proving BTS' popularity worldwide. 
？[SBS Star] BTS Spends 4th Week on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'MIC Drop'Moreover, BTS was listed as No.49 on Artist 100 chart, No.27 on Mainstream Top 40 chart, No.47 on Canadian Album chart, No.67 as Canadian Hot 100 chart, No.35 on Independent Album chart, No.1 on World Album chart for 4 consecutive weeks. BTS entered into Social 50 chart as No.1 and has been topping the chart as many as 54 times. 
？[SBS Star] BTS Spends 4th Week on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'MIC Drop'In addition, BTS' leader RM was listed as No.46 on the Billboard's Emerging Artists chart for the first time.

BTS' popularity doesn't end in the stateside. In Japan, BTS entered Oricon Annual Singles chart at No.13 and No.22, showing the best record among Korean artist groups thus far. Then on December 26, BTS was listed as No.1 and No.2 on Oricon's Composite DVD Chart and Blu-ray Singles Chart, showing off its explosive popularity in Japan as well.

(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)      
