[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Helps Homeless Individuals, "Kindness Should Become a Habit"

Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol made the cover of The Big Issue!On December 28, SBS funE reported about actor Ryu's recent talent donation to lifestyle magazine The Big Issue, which will be published on New Year.Not only Ryu Jun Yeol participated as a cover model, but also his long-time staff joined him. Experts for hair, make-up, and stylist also donated their talents, which added more meanings to it.During the photo shoot with The Big Issue, Ryu also did an interview. He revealed, "I had interest in 'The Big Issue' since it was established. It was moving how homeless individuals were seen working diligently to sell the magazine."He continued, "It's thrilling how I can take part in the new year's cover."Earlier, actor Ryu completed training from the environmental group Greenpeace. He is also expected to take part in a Christian humanitarian aid child sponsorship organization called Compassion.Actor Ryu also revealed the reason behind his interest in diverse social issues. He said, "I wanted to find ways to pay back the love that I've received. And this is one way, to take part in diverse social activities."He also left a message to those people who want to take part in social activities but don't have courage to do so.He said, "I used to be one of those people who hesitated to spend 10 or 20 dollars. But you should stop saying it. Kindness should become a habit." Then he talked about the time when he collected coins and donated at the end of the year.'The Big Issue' is a street magazine, which half of its sales profit go towards homeless individuals' income. It is sold in main subway stations and The Big Issue's website. It is published in 11 countries including South Korea, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan.Recently, K-pop boy group EXO's KAI also made the cover of The Big Issue, which ran out of copies as soon as it was available for sale.(Credit= The Big Issue Korea/SBS funE)(SBS Star)