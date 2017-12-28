SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Helps Homeless Individuals, "Kindness Should Become a Habit"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Helps Homeless Individuals, "Kindness Should Become a Habit"

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.28 16:18 조회 재생수4
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Helps Homeless Individuals, "Kindness Should Become a Habit"
Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol made the cover of The Big Issue! 

On December 28, SBS funE reported about actor Ryu's recent talent donation to lifestyle magazine The Big Issue, which will be published on New Year. 

Not only Ryu Jun Yeol participated as a cover model, but also his long-time staff joined him. Experts for hair, make-up, and stylist also donated their talents, which added more meanings to it. 

During the photo shoot with The Big Issue, Ryu also did an interview. He revealed, "I had interest in 'The Big Issue' since it was established. It was moving how homeless individuals were seen working diligently to sell the magazine." 
[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Helps Homeless Individuals, 'Kindness Should Become a HabitHe continued, "It's thrilling how I can take part in the new year's cover." 

Earlier, actor Ryu completed training from the environmental group Greenpeace. He is also expected to take part in a Christian humanitarian aid child sponsorship organization called Compassion.

Actor Ryu also revealed the reason behind his interest in diverse social issues. He said, "I wanted to find ways to pay back the love that I've received. And this is one way, to take part in diverse social activities."

He also left a message to those people who want to take part in social activities but don't have courage to do so. 

He said, "I used to be one of those people who hesitated to spend 10 or 20 dollars. But you should stop saying it. Kindness should become a habit." Then he talked about the time when he collected coins and donated at the end of the year.
[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Helps Homeless Individuals, 'Kindness Should Become a Habit'The Big Issue' is a street magazine, which half of its sales profit go towards homeless individuals' income. It is sold in main subway stations and The Big Issue's website. It is published in 11 countries including South Korea, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. 

Recently, K-pop boy group EXO's KAI also made the cover of The Big Issue, which ran out of copies as soon as it was available for sale.  

(Credit= The Big Issue Korea/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호