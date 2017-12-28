SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Han Hyun Min's Brother Starred in 'Descendants of the Sun'!
[SBS Star] Han Hyun Min's Brother Starred in 'Descendants of the Sun'!

작성 2017.12.28
[SBS Star] Han Hyun Min's Brother Starred in 'Descendants of the Sun'!
Korean model Han Hyun Min, who is born to a Korean mother and Nigerian father, revealed his younger brother starred in the drama with actress Song Hye Kyo.

On December 27, Han was invited as a guest in MBC's 'Radio Star' and talked about his younger brother who came out in the popular Korean drama 'Descendants of the Sun'. 
[SBS Star] Han Hyun Min's Brother Starred in 'Descendants of the Sun'!During the show, hosts asked, "I heard your younger brother came out in the drama with Song Hye Kyo, is that right?" 

Then Han responded, "My younger brother who is 9 years old starred in the drama."

He continued, "I have four siblings. When I was young, I told my mother that I was lonely and I wanted a younger sibling. So my mother gave birth to one, then I told her I wanted more. Then she gave birth to another one. She continuously gave birth to my younger siblings."
[SBS Star] Han Hyun Min's Brother Starred in 'Descendants of the Sun'!Han also revealed that he is the oldest one out of five, "I have younger siblings who are 9, 7, 5 and 4 years old. The one that came out in 'Descendants of the Sun' is 9 years old one."

Then he said, "My younger siblings can understand English very well, so sometimes I ask them to translate what my father said." 

Recently, Han Hyun Min was chosen as one of 'The 30 Most Influential Teens of 2017' from renowned American weekly news magazine TIME. 

(Credit= MBC 'Radio Star')

(SBS Star) 
