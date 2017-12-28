[SBS Star] SM Ent. to Finish The Year Strong with 'Dear My Family'

It seems like SM Entertainment will end this year strong!A home to many K-pop artists, SM Entertainment will release a beautiful harmony as part of its 'STATION' Season 2.On December 28, SBS funE confirmed that artists from SM Entertainment have sang together a song 'Dear My Family' as part of 'STATION' Season 2's 38th song.The song 'Dear My Family' will be released on December 29 at 6 PM KST along with its music video.'Dear My Family' is a track from the third album of SM Entertainment's chief executive officer Yoo Young-jin, which was released in 2001.Its new music video will contain SM Entertainment's artists performances from 'SMTOWN LIVE TOUR V IN JAPAN' which was held in Tokyo Dome. Artist will include Kangta, BoA, Trax, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT.It is a special video as it will not only have photos of behind-the-scenes but also will contain SHINee Jonghyun's voice, in remembering him.The profits of 'Dear My Family' will be donated to UNICEF.'STATION' Season 2 is loved by many fans as it provides works of diverse artists, producers, and composers every week.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)