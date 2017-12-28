[SBS Star] TWICE Mina Becomes an Organ Donor on the 800th Day Since Debut

K-pop girl group TWICE's Mina revealed she has registered to become an organ donor on the 800th day since her debut.On December 27, Mina uploaded two pictures of her organ donor registration cards for both Korea and Japan.With two photos uploaded, Mina also wrote, "Hey ONCE! Today is TWICE's 800th day since debut! Congrats congrats~ Thus, I registered as an organ donor."Mina was seen wearing a black turtleneck, holding organ donor's registration cards.She also wrote, "Thank you ONCE for always supporting me. Thank you so much, everyone."Since Mina pledged to become an organ donor, she will have to donate her organs if she is declared as brain dead.Many fans are moved by Mina's kind act.TWICE made a comeback on December 11 with a repackaged album 'Merry & Happy' and is currently promoting its new single 'Heart Shaker'.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)