SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG's DAESUNG Talks about the Members' Upcoming Enlistments
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG's DAESUNG Talks about the Members' Upcoming Enlistments

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.28 10:59 조회 재생수90
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANGs DAESUNG Talks about the Members Upcoming Enlistments
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's DAESUNG recently shared his honest thoughts on BIGBANG members' upcoming military enlistment.

On December 27, DAESUNG made a guest appearance at Japanese TV show 'PON' and answered some questions regarding BIGBANG's expected hiatus.
BIGBANGDAESUNG said, "Please wait for us a little. I'm not sad about the members' enlistment at all. That's because we are beyond thankful for all the love we've received from our fans so far."

He continued, "There are certain things that all Korean men must do. We will diligently serve those things for 2 years and return to you. So please wait for us."

The current active members of BIGBANG―TAEYANG, G-DRAGON, DAESUNG and SEUNGRI recently shared about their military enlistment plans.
BIGBANGAs TAEYANG and G-DRAGON are not able to postpone their enlistment dates anymore, they are expected to enlist in the first half of 2018.
BIGBANGBIGBANG will hold a year-end concert 'BIGBANG 2017 CONCERT LAST DANCE IN SEOUL' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on December 30 and 31.

(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호