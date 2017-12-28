[SBS Star] BIGBANG's DAESUNG Talks about the Members' Upcoming Enlistments

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's DAESUNG recently shared his honest thoughts on BIGBANG members' upcoming military enlistment.On December 27, DAESUNG made a guest appearance at Japanese TV show 'PON' and answered some questions regarding BIGBANG's expected hiatus.DAESUNG said, "Please wait for us a little. I'm not sad about the members' enlistment at all. That's because we are beyond thankful for all the love we've received from our fans so far."He continued, "There are certain things that all Korean men must do. We will diligently serve those things for 2 years and return to you. So please wait for us."The current active members of BIGBANG―TAEYANG, G-DRAGON, DAESUNG and SEUNGRI recently shared about their military enlistment plans.As TAEYANG and G-DRAGON are not able to postpone their enlistment dates anymore, they are expected to enlist in the first half of 2018.BIGBANG will hold a year-end concert 'BIGBANG 2017 CONCERT LAST DANCE IN SEOUL' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on December 30 and 31.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)