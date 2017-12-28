[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Expecting a Baby Boy Again!

Korean actress Jun Ji Hyun (Gianna Jun) is expecting her second child.On December 28, Korean media company Ilgan Sports reported "Jun Ji Hyun is currently at 36 weeks pregnant. She is expecting her second son by end of next month."Last February, actress Jun gave birth to her first son and came back on the TV screen with SBS drama 'Legend of the Blue Sea'.After the drama was over, she was pregnant with her second son. Thus, next year she will be a mother of two sons.Even when she was pregnant, she boasted her beauty in various TV commercials and official events.On April 13, 2012, actress Jun Ji Hyun tied the knot with a financier who is also a grandson of Lee Young-hee, a renowned designer of Hanbok―Korean traditional clothing.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)