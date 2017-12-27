[SBS Star] Billboard Names Wanna One as 'Best New K-Pop Act in 2017'

K-pop rookie boy group Wanna One topped Billboard's 'Best New K-pop Acts in 2017'.On December 26, Billboard reported its list of top 10 K-pop rookie artists of the year.Among the rookies, 11-member boy group Wanna One which debuted last August topped the list.Billboard stated, "Wanna One have lived up to their title as the 'Nation's Idol Group' with the precisely crafted electro-pop tracks 'Energetic' and 'Beautiful' topping music charts, and their highly-stylized choreography garnering a lot of attention."Billboard also highlighted the fact that Wanna One's success is not solely based on domestic market, "The band's 2017 EPs ranked high on the World Albums chart [...] even topped this year's Best K-pop Songs list, landing 'Energetic' at No. 1."It also reported that Wanna One's success will continue even after the group's disbandment at the end of 2018, and the members going their own ways by returning to their original management agencies.Following Wanna One, Kim Chungha, DREAMCATCHER, Jeong Sewoon, PRISTIN, ONF, Weki Meki, Golden Child, Samuel and A.C.E were selected as top 10 new acts of 2017 in the K-pop scene.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, 'Billboard' Official Website, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)