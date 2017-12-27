[SBS Star] K.will Talks about His Lookalike, Wanna One's Kang Daniel

Korean singer K.will denied that he looks alike with rookie idol star, Wanna One's Kang Daniel.On December 26 aired episode of MBC every1's 'Video Star', K.will featured as a guest along with other vocalists Yangpa, Realslow and Lim Jeonghee.During the show, K.will addressed netizens comments saying that K.will and Kang Daniel resemble one another.Realslow said, "One of our make-up artists told me that K.will looks alike with Kang Daniel. At the time I didn't know who Kang Daniel is."He continued, "I searched Kang Daniel on the Internet and I somehow understood why people say like that."K.will said, "I didn't do anything. It puts me in a good mood and that was it."He added, "It was just headlines saying Kang Daniel and I look alike, but some people are saying that I'm using him. Since then, I've become more careful about it."Then K.will left a video message to Kang Daniel, "I had fun watching you on the show. I cheered you so I almost voted for you. I am honored to hear that we look alike."(Credit= MBC every1 'Video Star', 'officialkwill' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)