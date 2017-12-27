SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Steps Down from CEO to Focus on Acting
2017.12.27
Korean actor Jung Woo Sung stepped down from the CEO position at 'Artist Company'.

On December 27, Artist Company announced, "Recently, Kim Byung Sun was appointed as the new CEO. Previous CEO and actor Jung Woo Sung now will be a director, as he wants to solely focus on his previous works as an actor." 
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Steps Down from CEO, Now DirectorThe newly positioned CEO named Kim Byung Sun is from STAR K Entertainment, which houses famous stars like Yoo Ah-in, Moon Chae Won, Park Si Hoo, Yun Jung Hoon, Lee Da-hae and Jung Ilwoo.

He is also known as the 'star maker', talented at casting stars to his company. It was told that he had been working as artists' manager for past 25 years with distinguished systems and established strong relationships with artists. 
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Steps Down from CEO, Now DirectorIt was reported that from the day when Artist Company was established, Kim Byung Sun received an offer as a CEO and finally accepted the offer.

Artist Company houses 26 famous Korean stars like Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Ha Jung Woo and much more, it is one of the biggest Entertainment company in Korea. 
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Steps Down from CEO, Now Director(Credit= SBS funE, 'Artist Company' Official Website) 

(SBS Star)      
