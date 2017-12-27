SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Sparks Beauty by Changing This?
2017.12.27
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Sparks Beauty by Changing This?K-pop girl group Girls' Generation Hyoyeon unveiled her beauty secret.

On December 26, Hyoyeon made an appearance in Fashion N's 'Dressing Tables 3' and talked about how drastic change in her eyebrow shape has helped her to spark her beauty.

The host Leeteuk said, "Hyoyeon sparked her beauty just by changing her eyebrow shape." 

Hyoyeon admitted and said, "I used to just trim the lower part of my eyebrows. But my mother suggested trimming the top part as well. That's how it all started." 
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Sparks Beauty by Changing This?But she faced a challenge while doing so, she recalled the time when she looked like Mona Lisa. She said, "I thought it might be easier to just shave all, so I left just a little and shaved it all."
 
On that day, Hyoyeon also shared about various hairstyles she attempted so far. She talked about one time when she bleached her hair and how she gets her hair dyed (for her hair roots) at least once a week.

Hyoyeon also revealed that the most important thing in make-up is 'shading'―referring to contouring, and said she has two separated bronzer kits to use it at home and outside. 
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Sparks Beauty by Changing This?Lastly, she shared her secret of keeping 'inner beauty' as well. She said she drinks pomegranate juice and Kalamansi juice frequently. 

(Credit= Fashion N's 'Dressing Tables 3', 'watasiwahyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
