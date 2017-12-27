SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JYP Confirms miss A's Official Disbandment after 7 Years
[SBS Star] JYP Confirms miss A's Official Disbandment after 7 Years

작성 2017.12.27
[SBS Star] JYP Confirms miss As Official Disbandment after 7 Years
K-pop girl group miss A officially disbanded.

On December 27, JYP Entertainment announced, "Our agency's girl group miss A is disbanded." 

In last May and August, miss A's Fei and Suzy each renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment. But two other members Jia and Min decided not to renew her contract with JYP Entertainment. 
[SBS Star] JYP Confirms, miss A Officially DisbandedIn 2010, miss A made a debut with 'Bad Girl Good Girl' in July and received 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' for Song of the Year and Female Rookie of the Year. 
[SBS Star] JYP Confirms, miss A Officially DisbandedSince surging to popularity with their 2010 debut track 'Bad Girl Good Girl', miss A has gained a foothold in Korean music industry.

(Credit= 'JYP Entertainment' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
