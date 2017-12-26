[SBS Star] EXO Members Holding Laughter after BAEKHYUN's Voice Crack

K-pop boy group EXO's members managed to hold their laughter during their concert stage.On December 23, EXO held its 'EXO PLANET #4–The EℓyXiOn–in Japan' concert in Marine Messe Fukuoka, Japan.In a fancam released on YouTube, EXO's D.O., SEHUN, CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUN made their ballad stage 'Sing For You'.The members were seated on set with a classy outfit, delivering the song with a calm, mellow voice.However, when BAEKHYUN's voice cracked at one of the high notes, all the members and audiences burst into laughter.CHANYEOL, D.O. and SEHUN were seen trying to hold their laughter as much as possible, with their suppressed smiles and funny gestures.Meanwhile, EXO is scheduled to release its winter special album 'Universe' today, at 6 PM KST.(Credit= 'Anisa 사랑 kpop' YouTube, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)