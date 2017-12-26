[SBS Star] Is G-DRAGON's USB an Album?

Starting from January 1 next year, G-DRAGON's 'Kwon Ji Yong' will also be recognized as 'an album'.On December 26, Korean Music Content Industry Association(KMCIA) announced that it will change its policy to expand the scope of 'an album' from 'a physical object that contains music' to 'a product sold in a package'.This is due to G-DRAGON's latest solo release 'Kwon Ji Yong' stirred up a debate in Korea.Last June, K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader and trendsetter G-DRAGON dropped his new solo music through a unique USB flash drive format.Rather than containing actual tracks, the USB provided a link to a website where you can download the tracks of the album, album pictorials and videos.At the time, KMCIA―which operates Korea's renowned music chart Gaon Chart, stated that G-DRAGON's 'Kwon Ji Yong' could not be seen as a physical 'album' as it did not meet the requirements.Based on Korean copyright law that defines an album as 'a physical object that contains music', the association excluded 'Kwon Ji Yong' from Gaon Chart as it will be considered as 'a downloading device'.As the controversy arose, G-DRAGON spoke up through his Instagram post, "What's the problem? An artist's work is determined whether 'an album' or not by someone whom you don't even know?"He continued, "It feels like a dream whenever I grab a new album. Whether it is an LP, tape, CD or USB file, it is not the point. The most important thing is not the external packaging, but the fact that my music, my voice can be played by anyone, anywhere."Following the change of the policy, a representative from Gaon Chart stated, "We took the measure to adapt to the fast-changing new media environment. We expect it will allow the release of music products in various formats."(Credit= 'gdragon' Facebook)(SBS Star)