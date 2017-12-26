SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Is G-DRAGON's USB an Album?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Is G-DRAGON's USB an Album?

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.26 16:47 수정 2017.12.26 16:48 조회 재생수19
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
G-DRAGONStarting from January 1 next year, G-DRAGON's 'Kwon Ji Yong' will also be recognized as 'an album'.

On December 26, Korean Music Content Industry Association(KMCIA) announced that it will change its policy to expand the scope of 'an album' from 'a physical object that contains music' to 'a product sold in a package'.
G-DRAGONThis is due to G-DRAGON's latest solo release 'Kwon Ji Yong' stirred up a debate in Korea.

Last June, K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader and trendsetter G-DRAGON dropped his new solo music through a unique USB flash drive format.
G-DRAGONRather than containing actual tracks, the USB provided a link to a website where you can download the tracks of the album, album pictorials and videos.
G-DRAGONAt the time, KMCIA―which operates Korea's renowned music chart Gaon Chart, stated that G-DRAGON's 'Kwon Ji Yong' could not be seen as a physical 'album' as it did not meet the requirements.

Based on Korean copyright law that defines an album as 'a physical object that contains music', the association excluded 'Kwon Ji Yong' from Gaon Chart as it will be considered as 'a downloading device'.G-DRAGONAs the controversy arose, G-DRAGON spoke up through his Instagram post, "What's the problem? An artist's work is determined whether 'an album' or not by someone whom you don't even know?"

He continued, "It feels like a dream whenever I grab a new album. Whether it is an LP, tape, CD or USB file, it is not the point. The most important thing is not the external packaging, but the fact that my music, my voice can be played by anyone, anywhere."

Following the change of the policy, a representative from Gaon Chart stated, "We took the measure to adapt to the fast-changing new media environment. We expect it will allow the release of music products in various formats."

(Credit= 'gdragon' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호