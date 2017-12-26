SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Shin Hyun Joon Shares Update on Kim Woo Bin's Health
[SBS Star] Shin Hyun Joon Shares Update on Kim Woo Bin's Health

작성 2017.12.26
Kim Woo BinKorean actor Shin Hyun Joon shared fellow actor Kim Woo Bin's recent condition.

On December 22, Shin Hyun Joon opened up about his close friend Kim Woo Bin's current condition during KBS2 'Entertainment Weekly'.

Shin Hyun Joon said, "As the MC of 'Entertainment Weekly', I have always kept the rule not to share what other celebrities tell me in private on air."

He continued, "However, I would like to break that rule today. I received a message from Kim Woo Bin last Sunday."Shin Hyun JoonShin Hyun JoonThen he shared, "I've always been praying for Kim Woo Bin's recovery, and I went to church that day to pray for him when he sent me the message. It said, 'I've gotten a lot better.' I hope that Kim Woo Bin will be completely recovered soon."
Kim Woo BinLast May, actor Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, and stopped his acting career for his chemotherapy.

(Credit= 'sidusHQ' Official Website, KBS2 'Entertainment Weekly')

(SBS Star)  
