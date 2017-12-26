[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Almost Gets Re-Enlisted to the Military?

After Lee Seung Gi's comeback on the TV screen with drama 'A Korean Odyssey', the actor's promise is under the spotlight.Recently, Lee Seung Gi promised to his fans that if the viewing ratings of the first episode hit 10%, he would re-enlist in the military.Then on December 23, on the day of the first episode to go on air, All That Audience Measurement (ATAM) reported its viewing ratings to be 7.26%, with the highest ratings at 9.98%.'A Korean Odyssey' was written by Hong sisters, who also wrote MBC's TV drama 'The Greatest Love' (2011). It is Hong sisters and actor Cha Seung Won's reunion in six years.It is based on the ancient novel 'A Chinese Odyssey', and has diverse entertaining components like comic, romance, and exorcism.Due to public's high interest in the drama, it has shown high viewing ratings, but the viewers were divided over its plot. Some commented, "B-class humor was great" but some said, "it was very childish and unfocused".Do you agree? What are your thoughts?(Credit= tvN 'A Korean Odyssey', SBS funE)(SBS Star)