[SBS Star] TWICE, First Foreign Female Artist to Get 'Oricon Triple Crown'

On December 23, Japan's Oricon Chart released its 'The 50th Oricon Yearly Rankings 2017', and TWICE topped the Rookie Artist Total Sales Chart.
Not only that, TWICE previously ranked as #1 on Rookie Artist Single Chart with 'One More Time' and #1 on Rookie Artist Album Chart with '#TWICE'.
This is the first time for a foreign-based female artist has achieved a triple crown on the Oricon chart.
The first foreign artist to achieve the triple crown was K-pop boy group EXO in 2015.
TWICE's Japan sales have been recorded as 1.54 billion yen (approximately 14.6 million dollars), including its singles, albums, DVDs and Blu-ray Discs sales.
TWICE is expected to make a comeback in Japan with its second Japanese single 'Candy Pop' on February 7, 2018.
Congratulations TWICE!
(Credit= 'JYPETWICE_JAPAN' Twitter)
(SBS Star)