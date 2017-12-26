[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo & Kim Jong-kook Respond to Dating Rumors

Did you hear about Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook's dating rumors?Recently the two was seen showing perfect chemistry on SBS 'Running Man'. From the time when they were riding the 'Nevis Swing' together, they were seen taking care of each other. Fans even gave them a nickname of 'full capacity couple'.Then on December 24, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook finally responded to their dating rumors.Song Ji-hyo said, "I heard there's a dating rumor between Kim Jong-kook and me. I heard that we are getting married."Then surprised 'Running Man' member, Korean comedian Ji Suk-jin said, "I bet everything I own that two are not dating." denying the couple's dating rumor.Other 'Running Man' members also said, "I know he doesn't have much." Haha added, "How about you guys date and get all he (Ji Suk-jin) has and break up?"Although the two didn't confirm about the rumor, Korean netizens showed diverse reactions to their rumors. Some netizens commented, "I hope Jong-kook gets married" "They look good together".You can watch Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook's part from 01:47.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)